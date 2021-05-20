We can only hope this year’s Bachelorette season will prove luckier than the last.

Channel Ten dropped quite the bombshell on fans last year, announcing not one but two Bachelorettes in sister duo Elly and Becky Miles.

Despite both leaving the reality series with their top choices, both Elly and Becky’s romances broke down after the show.

For Becky, who chose Pete Mann, the split happened swiftly, so much so she was still stunned and heartbroken when speaking to Now To Love the day after the finale.

"We spent about three days together and we had a lovely time. I think that's why I was quite blindsided when he broke it off because, you know, in those moments he was saying all the right things," Becky revealed at the time.

"Once we were back home I gave him a little bit of space and then we had a FaceTime call and he just expressed to me that he'd realised that he didn't really think there was a spark there."

As for Elly, her split from Frazer was shrouded in rumours of cheating, which she recently revealed he has always denied.

"How can you really know until that person admits it to you? Frazer has definitely not admitted that to me, he's definitely always denied it," she admitted to The Real House Husbands podcast.

"I had the highest hopes, I was very naive and I guess caught up in hoping the best for the situation."

