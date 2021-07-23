Annabelle recognised Jimmy from a dating app and questioned why he was on the show. Channel Ten

A production insider revealed to Daily Mail Australia that Annabelle recognised Jimmy from a dating app and questioned why he was on the show.

"Bel thought Jimmy was a privileged kid who was still enjoying the playboy lifestyle," the insider claimed. "Jimmy has never had a shortage of female attention and [Bel] questioned why he was even on The Bachelor."

The contestant allegedly reported Annabelle to crew members who sent her home because producers didn't want "that negative attitude" towards Jimmy. Instagram

Annabelle reportedly didn't receive a rose because she told another contestant about her concerns over the 31-year-old pilot's intentions.

The contestant allegedly reported Annabelle to crew members who sent her home because producers didn't want "that negative attitude" towards Jimmy.

It's also claimed that Annabelle confided in previous The Bachelorette "villain" Pascale Wallace after her short stint on the show.

Annabelle reportedly didn't receive a rose because she told another contestant about her concerns over Jimmy's intentions. Channel Ten

A source said the pair have known each other for a while, and Pascal felt Annabelle had "wasted her time" to be humiliated on TV.

"Bel didn't think the majority of the girls were even Jimmy's type," the source said.

Annabelle and Lauren Jenkins were the first two ladies to be sent home after the first cocktail party of the season.

Chatting to New Idea, the 31-year-old explains that he was in two long-term relationships through his late teens and 20s.

It's also claimed that Annabelle confided in previous The Bachelorette "villain" Pascale Wallace after her short stint on the show. Instagram

“But I needed to go off and do my own thing, which was really important for me. I didn’t want to get married and have kids, then look back and go, ‘S--t, I didn’t do all those things, like travel and go on the dating apps, that I think people in their 20s should do.’”

But it looks like Jimmy is well and truly ready to settle down now, with the reality star telling New Idea that he has found his co-pilot.

"I am happy to say that I’m in love now," Jimmy gushed to us.

More than that, he is already picturing starting a family with his winner.

Instagram

"I don’t have a strict timeline, but I would love kids in the next three to five years and get married in three years. I know it’s early days, but it’s all looking pretty good."

Jimmy was previously linked to Bella Varelis, shortly after she was dumped by Bachie Locky Gilbert.

“We were chatting and went on a couple of dates towards the end of last year,” Bella revealed. “We got set up by a friend.”