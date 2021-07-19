Bachelor Jimmy once dated fellow reality star Bella Varelis. Channel Ten

Chatting to New Idea, the 31-year-old explains that he was in two long-term relationships through his late teens and 20s.

“But I needed to go off and do my own thing, which was really important for me. I didn’t want to get married and have kids, then look back and go, ‘S--t, I didn’t do all those things, like travel and go on the dating apps, that I think people in their 20s should do.’”

But it looks like Jimmy is well and truly ready to settle down now, with the reality star telling New Idea that he has found his co-pilot.

Jimmy has confessed he has found love. Instagram

"I am happy to say that I’m in love now," Jimmy gushed to us.

More than that, he is already picturing starting a family with his winner.

"I don’t have a strict timeline, but I would love kids in the next three to five years and get married in three years. I know it’s early days, but it’s all looking pretty good."

Jimmy is of New Zealand and Fijian heritage but currently resides in Sydney.

Channel 10 has described their latest leading man as "an intelligent and passionate go-getter who is ready to find his happily ever after".

And it certainly seems like he has.

