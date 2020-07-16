Ciarran Stott (left) previously dated Renee Barrett (right). Channel Ten

"Renee is my friend. She was from Matt's season of The Bachelor. Obviously I am chuffed I have this great banter with Ciarran but at the end of the day, I've also got Ciarran's ex-girlfriend at the back of my mind," Cass explained, before going on to note that she was a very loyal friend and wouldn't want to betray Renee.

At the welcome dinner, Ciarran was asked how he would react if his ex Renee arrived in Paradise.

He went onto reveal they broke up shortly before she appeared on The Bachelor because he cheated on her.

Last night in Paradise Ciarran only had eyes for Cassandra Mammone (pictured). Channel Ten

Despite several red flags on both sides of the equation, it didn't stop Cass and Ciarran from flirting up a storm in a cosy dark corner.

And now, an explosive new video has emerged showing Renee reacting to Ciarran and Cass' steamy night in Paradise.

In the footage, which was shared on the Bachie Funny page and captured from Sam Royce's Instagram, Renee can be seen surrounded by friends during a viewing party on Wednesday evening as she and Sam both shout "b---h" towards to camera.

The video was posted with the caption: "When you break girl code."

"Renee watching Cassandra refer to her as a 'good friend' on Paradise while also trying to get with her ex Ciarran seconds after he said he cheated on her 😂 #bachelorinparadiseau," the video caption explained.

Woah! In explosive footage on Instagram, Renee called Cass a "b**ch" for her actions. Instagram

No doubt Renee, who is rumoured to enter Paradise as an intruder this season, was left even more shocked when Ciarran proceeded to canoodle with Abbie in bed later that night.

Fans were quick to react to the shock video of Renee, which you can watch at the player at the top.

"So they're not friends 🤣," one person laughed.

"And there's the tea ☕️," another said.

Bring on Renee's entry to Paradise!

Bachelor in Paradise continues 7.30pm on Channel Ten

This story originally appeared on our sister site Now To Love.