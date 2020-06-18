Ciarran's already spotted getting cosy with Abbie. Channel Ten

In a recent interview with Manchester Evening News, Ciarran all but confirms he’s responsible for stirring up trouble in paradise – and he’s not sure fans will like him for it.

"I don't regret anything but when Bachelor in Paradise comes out I probably won't get the best edit ever," he said.

"I think I'll go from the sweetheart of Australia to the bad boy of Australia so that won't be good."

After appearing on Angie Kent’s season of The Bachelorette Ciarran gained quite the fan base, but he teases he’s less the romantic and more the womanizer this season!

"It's called Bachelor in Paradise but I went on and it was like Ciarran in Paradise! Every girl took me on a date and I was absolutely loving it.

It also didn’t help Ciarran’s ex Renee Barrett who appeared briefly on Matt Agnew’s season of The Bachelor, also arrives in paradise.

"My ex-girlfriend was on there as well which isn't ideal and I just thought I was on Love Island so was trying to get with every bird possible."

At this stage Renee has only been rumoured and not confirmed to join the show, but looks like Ciarran’s done that for us.

And, if these juicy teasers are anything to go by her arrival and Ciarran’s bad behaviour is set to create some MAJOR drama.