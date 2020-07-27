Tim got almost no screen time then was gone. Channel Ten

Tim Lindy

Let’s be real, when Osher Gunsberg introduced the three “cleanskins” to Paradise, we all knew their time was ticking. Poor Tim was booted almost instantly after close to zero screen time. Just as well; there’s only room for one Timm on the island so it might as well be the one with the slightly longer spelling. God speed, Tim with one “M”

That's one way to leave! Jake left some parting shots before walking out. Channel Ten

Jake Ellis

One of the OG Bachelor in Paradise bros, Jake Ellis has strong feelings about the sanctity of rose ceremonies since falling head over heels for Megan Marx during his last stint of the show. When it was clear some of the others were giving out “friendship roses” as a strategy to keep themselves around longer, Jake threw an almighty dummy spit and walked out before getting the chance to be given a tainted rose.

Abbie caused a stir but was left without a rose. Channel Ten

Abbie Chatfield

She was only in Paradise for a hot minute, but wow, what a way to make her time memorable. After throwing all her eggs in to the basket of pursuing a romance with notorious ladies man Ciarran Stott – which graced us with THAT dancing doona 2.0 scene – Abbie was left without a rose when he turned his attention to Cassandra Mamone and Jessica Brody instead.

Janey had a blink-and-you'll-miss-it stint. Channel Ten

Janey Birks

Ah, Janey – we hardly knew ye! This brunette beauty was forgettable on Richie Strahan’s season and she was forgettable once again in Paradise. So long!

This story originally appeared on our sister site, Who