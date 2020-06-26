Uh-oh! Ciarran comes under fire. Channel 10

In this new teaser it’s revealed the blonde Brit has been hiding a DARK secret that’s about to be exposed.

“I want to get to know the truth about his past relationship,” one Bachelorette says, “I’ve heard there is still something going on.”

Before another adds: “Nobody knows what he did, there is just so much he’s lied about.”

One Bachelorette pulls Ciarran aside after learning the truth. Channel 10

The footage then cuts to one Bachelorette confronting Ciarran in a dark corner away from the other contestants.

“None of these people know that while you were in the mansion you [bleeped out]” she says.

Cue the dramatic walkout we’d seen in previous trailers.

From what we can gather, it appears Ciarran’s secret could date back to his time on Angie Kent’s season of The Bachelorette.

Ciarran chose to leave after the news of his grandmother's passing. Channel 10

It is believed that shortly after leaving the show, due to the tragic loss of his grandmother, Ciarran sought comfort with his ex and Bachelor alumni, Renee Barrett.

Ciarran recently revealed his ex also arrives in Paradise, which could lead to some hard truths being exposed. Particularly if Ciarran had still been in contact with Renee while on Angie’s season of the show.

The mystery deepens!