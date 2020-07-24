Ciarran and Jess' romance has blossomed. Channel 10

Just weeks after filming for the show wrapped, Ciarran was spotted in just a towel outside the home of Bachelor star Kiki Morris.

While it’s more clothing than we’re used to seeing on Ciarran, the shot of the slightly dishevelled looking star accepting his food delivery is a very telling sign.

Kiki, who appeared on Richie Strahan’s season of The Bachelor, posted another clue back in December that she and Ciarran had started dating.

Ciarran was spotted with Kiki. Instagram

Taking to Instagram, Kiki shared a snap at a sushi restaurant with a tattooed arm in the frame that resembles that of Ciarran’s, simply captioning it: “Sunday sesh”.

Look familiar? Instagram

The blond Brit has been the centre of A LOT of unwanted attention in Paradise this week after the arrival of his ex, Renee Barrett, threatened to expose his secret.

As well as the cheating revelation, Renee dropped the bombshell that while Ciarran had been on Angie Kent’s season of The Bachelorette he had been in contact with her.

Renee suggested Ciarran had lied about leaving the show due to his grandmother’s death. Instead, she insisted he actuallyleft to be with her.

The shocking reveal has led to backlash for the star who was forced to prove to fans his grandmother had in fact, passed away.