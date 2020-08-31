Locky makes a tough call at the rose ceremony Channel Ten

Before long, news spread throughout the mansion and things turned nasty.

“It got back to Maddy that Juliette was saying it specifically about her and she was furious,” the insider adds. “She was so worked up about it and wouldn’t let it go.”

The source explains, Maddy walked over to Juliette to confront her.

The Bachelor's Maddy (left) and Juliette (right) go head to head. Channel Ten

“Maddy made a beeline for Juliette and started standing over her and going to town on her. She was going off her head and yelling at her. It got really ugly. Really fast.”

At first, Juliette rolled her eyes and waved Maddy off, but that just made it worse and things eventually got so heated that producers had to step in before it escalated.

“The girls were standing around in total shock,” the source says. “They couldn’t believe what had just happened. Things went from zero to 100 very quickly.”

Tensions are rife between The Bachelor beauties. Channel Ten

New Idea understands producers had to pull both girls aside and separate them until they were calm, before reminding them how to behave appropriately on set.

“They can’t have any threats of violence or actual violence occurring on their watch,” the source says.

“It was so bad it probably won’t even make it to air.”

Drama between Areeba, Juliette and Maddy has been intense. Channel Ten

Meanwhile, it’s not known whether the catfight news filtered back to Locky.

“Locky did seem to be clued in on arguments,” says the source. “So I’m pretty sure he would have been told about this one.”

