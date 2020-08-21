"I'm a proud member of the Triple Nipple Club." Network 10

Locky's body has certainly attracted a lot of attention since he was announced as the 2020 Bachelor.

During an interview with Now To Love, the 30-year-old confirmed he was 196cm tall and that there is a cheeky upside (pun intended).

"I do get asked a lot about my height," he explained.

"It wasn't a problem at all in the mansion though. I actually think it's super cute when a girl has to stand on her tippy toes to kiss me."

Even Bachelor host Osher Gunsberg commented on Locky's towering stature writing on Instagram: "God damn you're a giant of a human. Your hands are twice as big as mine!"

His tattoos have also garnered a lot of attention, especially as there are plenty of shirtless scenes on screen.

Perhaps the most obvious is his collarbone ink that reads: "Strength & Honour" in cursive script, but he also boasts one of a world map, one of a map of Australia.

On his biceps, there's also a royal flush row of cards and on the other is a cursive design that reads "You Only Live Once". He's also got another tattoo on his lower leg.

Locky is a big fan of inspirational quotes - he has one by Muhammad Ali on his neck that reads: "He who is not courageous enough to take risks will accomplish nothing in life."

However, there is one design that Locky admitted he'd never get inked on.

In a game of Would You Rather with Who, Bachelor Locky was asked if he'd rather bungee jump multiple times in a row or get his partner's name tattooed on him.

"It would be bungee jump," he confessed, before adding, "I mean, it's a sign of breaking up if you get a name tattooed on you."