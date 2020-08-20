Juliette Herrera (pictured) cheekily slipped Locky a note at the end of her four-way date with Areeba, 25, and Kristina, 24. Ten

Fearing they would miss out on valuable alone time with the hunk and be sent home, the motley trio had seized the moment and bombarded Locky with the bizarre mini group date.

But when it was later revealed Juliette, 34, had slipped Locky the note – leading him to gift her a rose – Areeba was livid at the thought of being blindsided.

“She was privileged to be hanging out with me and Kristina. Now she's on my bad side, and, trust me, you don't want to be on my bad side at all,” Areeba exclaimed.

Areeba (pictured) was furious after she found out Juliette had given Locky a note. Ten

“I'm a good person in general, but if you betray me, you f**king wish you never did.”

Areeba then pulled Juliette aside and scolded her for betraying her sand Kristina, who added that had they known about the note, they too would have “upped” their game.

“I'm so happy that you've got the rose, I really am, but I'm feeling betrayed by you! I feel betrayed by our own. That's how I'm feeling,' Areeba told Juliette.

Locky (left) gave Juliette (right) a rose after he read her note. Ten

The 34-year-old tried to apologise for her actions, saying that it hadn’t crossed her mind to tell the other girls about the note, but Areeba wasn’t having it.

Choosing not to accept Juliette’s explanation, Areeba told her she felt used the move, before storming off and calling the Latina beauty a snake.

“Thank you so much. Keep your f**king relationship to yourself. I don't want to be your friend. If you're gonna betray someone, don't try to be their f**king friend!' she said.