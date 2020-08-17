Locky Gilbert’s (left) ex-girlfriend, Jordan Cayless (right), has another word of warning to this year’s Bachelor hopefuls: watch your bank accounts! Instagram

“We were living in Bali and we started the adventure tour business together – and it’s funny because everyone [is now] describing it like it’s his business!” says Jordan, adding she made the decision to walk away from the joint venture after their relationship came crumbling down.

“He didn’t buy me out, I just walked away with nothing. It was all of my life savings,” she tells.

Channel Ten and Locky did not wish to comment on the matter.

Jordan, 29, claims that she and Locky (pictured) jointly founded the Bali-based business, Four Elements Adventure. Ten

Jordan’s claims come after a dramatic premiere episode of The Bachelor, in which Zoe-Clare McDonald accused a fellow contestant of being discriminatory - because she had red hair!

During the premiere, the 23-year-old Queenslander was left seriously miffed when Areeba Emmanuel interrupted her one-on-one chat with Bachelor Locky.

"I think after Areeba stole Locky from me, to me it's disrespectful. She want to act like a child that's fine. She seems to be really good at doing that," Zoe-Clare vented.

Jordan’s claims come after a dramatic premiere episode of The Bachelor, in which Zoe-Clare McDonald (pictured) accused a fellow contestant of being discriminatory. Ten

But when she accused Areeba of "targeting" her, Zoe-Clare stated: "Honestly I get it - I'm the only redhead in the entire house."

"I don't want to go through this experience being different because...god this sounds so stupid... but the colour of my goddamn hair and that sucks," Zoe-Clare tearfully told a producer.

But when the producer asked if another contestant said something or if she'd heard someone say something about her hair, the 23-year-old was forced to admit she hadn't.

