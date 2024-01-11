Experts and fans alike predict that Novak Djokovic will win the Australian Open in 2024. Getty

Who will win the Men's Singles at the Australian Open in 2024?

Thanks to the ATP rankings for 2024, tennis fans have some idea of which players they can expect to see progress to the latter half of the Australian Open.

Ranked number one, and with odds of $2.00 to win his 25th Grand Slam title is Novak Djokovic.

He is closely tailed by Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, who is currently ranked second in the world and has odds of $4.33 to win.

Australian-born Alex de Minaur has also been touted as the one to watch this competition, after achieving his career-best ranking of world number 10, after defeating world number one Novak Djokovic and world number seven Alexander Zverev in the United Cup in January 2024.

Who won the Men's Singles at the Australian Open in 2023?

In 2023, Serbian superstar Novak Djokovic won his tenth Australian Open title, and 22nd major title overall after defeating Greek player Stefanos Tsitsipas in a 6-3, 7-6, 7, 6 set.

At the time, the then 35-year-old tied with Rafael Nadal for the record of most Grand Slam men's singles titles won, but ultimately surpassed his competitor after also winning the French Open and US Open that same year.

Who will win the Women's Singles at the Australian Open in 2024?

Fans have flocked to betting platforms such as Sportsbet to place their predictions as to which elite athlete will emerge victorious and win the Women's Singles event at the Australian Open in 2024.

World number one Iga Swiatek is currently leading the pack with odds to win of $3.25.

She is closely followed by Belarusian player Aryna Sabalenka who has odds of $4.50 to win, 24-year-old Elena Rybakina with odds of $5.50 to win, and American Cori "Coco" Gauff who has odds of $6.50 to take home the trophy.

Given all four of those players currently occupy the top four ranks in the WTA, we are sure competition will be fierce as they fight to take home the Grand Slam title.

Who won the Women's Singles at the Australian Open in 2023?

History may repeat itself this year given Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina are both expected to progress far in the competition.

In 2023, Aryna defeated Elena in an epic 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 match, securing her first major singles title.

