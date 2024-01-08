At the US Open in 2015. Getty

Who is Alex De Minaur?

Born in Sydney, Alex made the move to Alicante, Spain when he was just five years old with his family, before returning home to his native Australia when he was 13.

Growing up in a rich multicultural family that includes a father from Uruguay and a mother from Spain, the talented youngster is fluent in English, Spanish, and even some French - how impressive!

"I used to represent Spain but I always felt I was Australian. As soon as we moved back here again that was the first thing I wanted to do - play for Australia," Alex shared with the Sydney Morning Herald in 2017.

Making his mark at Wimbledon in 2016. Getty

A look back at Alex de Minaur's tennis career so far

From the moment he picked up a tennis racquet at the tender age of just three years old, it was clear he had a bright future in the sport ahead of him.

After turning pro in 2015 just before his 16th birthday, he made his debut as a wildcard into the qualifying rounds of the 2016 Australian Open, but sadly was eliminated after round one.

He then made his Grand Slam debut the following year and made it through to the second round of the competition.

In May 2017, Alex was once again awarded a wildcard entry, this time into the French Open, but again lost in round one.

Giving it his all at the 2017 Brisbane International. Getty

But in 2018, everything changed for the teenager, who managed to rack up a long list of defeats against players who had years, sometimes decades more experience on the court than he did - a massive feat for such a junior player.

These victories saw him enter the top 50 players in the world from #208 for the first time, eventually going on to replace Nick Kyrgios as Australia's highest ranked male singles player that same year.

In 2018, Alex was the runner up at the Sydney International. Getty

In 2019 the 19-year-old continued going from strength to strength, taking out the Sydney International tournament and progressing his ranking to 29th in the world.

At the Australian Open that year, Alex lost the third round to Rafael Nadal, going on to loose to Steve Johnson in his opening round at Wimbledon.

Then at the US Open, he reached round four, before loosing to Roger Federer at the Swiss Indoors, reaching yet another career high of World No.18.

WATCH NOW: Alex de Minaur's post-match interview at the 2019 Sydney International. Article continues after video.

Notably in 2020, Alex and fellow Aussie Nick Kyrgios won a three-set thriller match at the ATP Cup against British players Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury, before ultimately being defeated in the semifinals.

At the time, the sporting superstar described the match as "one of the best days" of his life.

At the US Open that year, Alex reached his first Grand Slam quarterfinal, an impressive feat despite being beaten by the eventual champion Dominic Thiem.

He then went on to reach the final of the European Open (which he lost against Frenchman Ugo Humbert), and the quarterfinals of the Sofia Open where he was defeated by future champion Jannik Sinner, ending the year ranking No.23.

Then in 2019, Alex emerged triumphant and took home the win. Getty

The following year, the Australian-born, Spain-raised player won the Antalya Open, reached the quarterfinals of the Stuttgart Open and the semifinals of the Queen's Club Championships as both a single player and in a pair.

And just a week before Wimbledon, Alex won his first title on grass at the Eastbourne International, reaching his highest career ranking yet of No.15, ultimately falling to 34 after a string of defeats in the later half of 2021.

Alex and Nick were over the moon to win the quarterfinal of the ATP Cup doubles tournament in 2020. Getty

In 2022, the six-foot star started his year strong with a victory against top-ten player Matteo Berrettini at the ATP Cup (his first win against a top-ranking player in two years).

Shortly after, Alex returned to home soil and reached the fourth round of the Australian Open for the third time in his career before being eliminated by top-ten Italian player Jannik Sinner.

He then reached the quarterfinals of the Rotterdam Open, the semifinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Stockholm Open and won his six title at the 2022 Atlanta Open, ending his year with a singles rank of 24.

Winners are grinners! Getty

The youngster returned to Rotterdam in 2023 where he made it to the quarterfinals, won his seventh tournament and first ATP 500 title at the Mexican Open in March, came second at the Queen's Club Championships and the Los Cabos Open, and went on to reach his very first Masters 1000 final, eight years on from his professional debut.

Notably at the 2023 Rolex Paris Masters, Alex managed to defeat former world number one Andy Murray, becoming the first opponent who had defeated the Scotsman on clay, grass, indoor, and outdoor hard court, going to reach his second-ever Masters 1000 quarterfinal.

Playing on a clay court at Roland-Garros in 2022. Getty

What is Alex De Minaur ranked?

From the moment Alex picked up a tennis racquet at the age of just three, it was clear he was meant for great things.

Currently, he is ranked 11th globally in men's singles following 202 wins and 134 losses. He's also secured seven titles and has won himself $11,223,939 in prize money.

For doubles, Alex is ranked 58th globally with 34 wins, 51 losses, and 1 title under his belt.

Moments before beating Andy Murray. Getty

Is Alex De Minaur playing at the Australian Open in 2024?

After emerging triumphant against world number one Novak Djokovic, 10th-ranked American Taylor Fritz, and world number seven Alexander Zverev in the United Cup in early January, we are sure Alex won't let his hot streak go to waste.

He's now the first Aussie player to hold a top-ten spot since mentor Lleyton Hewitt broke into the ranks back in 2006.

Speaking of his upcoming Australian open campaign shortly after his win against Alexander Zverev, Alex said the United Cup matches had helped him "get that confidence" he needed for the games ahead.

"I see all the reasons why I'm not going to be a good player, why I'm not going to make it, or why I'm not going to improve. [But] I store it in the back of my head, and I use it as motivation," he lamented.

"Ultimately, it's my drive that has put me in this position and I want to get the absolute most out of myself."

"This last week has helped my record against top-10 opponents significantly. I've shown I've been able to do it and back it up in two different cities. I'm very happy with how 2024 is going and hopefully, I can keep it going."

Alex counts former world number one Lleyton Hewitt as a mentor. Getty

The Australian Open will commence on Sunday January 14th, 2024. Tune into all the action on Channel Nine and 9NOW.