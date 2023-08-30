Max started playing professionally in 2016. Getty

According to the ATP Tour website, the Sydney-born tennis player has made more than $2.5 million in prize money from both singles and doubles.

On August 31st, Max will compete with his doubles-partner Jordan Thompson against Miomir Kecmanovic and Lloyd Harris.

As for Max’s personal life, his Instagram reinforces his obsession with tennis as his entire feed features shots of him swinging the tennis racket or standing next to an impressive award.

He is now ranked 47. Getty

Other than his career, Max shares rare glimpses into his personal life including photos with his girlfriend, Chloe Deith.

Chloe officially made it to the Instagram grid in April 2021. However, it’s unclear how long the pair have been dating.