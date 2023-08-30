Professional tennis player Max Purcell is taking Australia by storm as he has smashed expectations this season and now prepares to compete in the doubles at the US Open for 2023. But what do we know about the young athlete?
At only 25 years old – born April 3, 1998 – Max has career-high doubles ranking number 25 and ranks 43rd in singles.
Max has been playing since 2016, but this year he has certainly become the Aussie athlete to watch after initially ranking outside of the top 200 in the beginning of 2023, skyrocketing to number 70. Now, he has a ‘live’ ranking of 47.
He also beat World No.7 Casper Rudd, the biggest defeat of his career so far.
Max started playing professionally in 2016.
According to the ATP Tour website, the Sydney-born tennis player has made more than $2.5 million in prize money from both singles and doubles.
On August 31st, Max will compete with his doubles-partner Jordan Thompson against Miomir Kecmanovic and Lloyd Harris.
As for Max’s personal life, his Instagram reinforces his obsession with tennis as his entire feed features shots of him swinging the tennis racket or standing next to an impressive award.
He is now ranked 47.
Other than his career, Max shares rare glimpses into his personal life including photos with his girlfriend, Chloe Deith.
Chloe officially made it to the Instagram grid in April 2021. However, it’s unclear how long the pair have been dating.
