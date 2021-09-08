Tahnee has been by Johnny's side as he battles brain cancer. Instagram

Johnny Ruffo and Tahnee Sims

As Johnny Ruffo takes up his second fight against brain cancer, he has girlfriend Tahnee Sims by his side every step of the way – a woman he has often credited with saving his life.

The former Home and Away star and talented singer has been battling cancer since 2017, after it returned in 2020 when he was given the all clear after multiple rounds of chemotherapy in 2019. Supporting him throughout this fight with cancer, is his beloved girlfriend Tahnee, and her love and support over the years has certainly not been lost on Johnny. “She’s been incredible. I can’t fault her. She’s been there for me every step of the way from literally the day I was diagnosed to now,” Johnny gushed to Daily Mail Australia in 2018. “She’s been absolutely amazing. She’s been my rock so it’s been really good.”

Kerri-Anne's husband John suffered a tragic fall that left him paralysed. Getty

Kerri-Anne and John Kennerley

Kerri-Anne Kennerley's husband John Kennerley passed away in February 2019 at the age of 78, three years after he suffered a tragic fall that left him paralysed.

The Studio 10 host was there when the accident happened, and John previously spoke of how supportive and strong she'd been for him in the aftermath.

"[Kerri-Anne] is very loving and she has been the strength of my whole recovery," he said in 2018.

"Without her I don't think I would have attempted it but, as I say, she was there when I woke up and she has been with me every day."

She stuck by her husband's side right until the very end, and often pays tribute with sweet photos of happier times.

Turia is an inspirational burns survivor, and Michael has been right by her side. Instagram

Turia Pitt and Michael Hoskin

In 2011, Turia Pitt's life changed forever after she suffered severe burns to more than 60 percent of her body, after she got caught in a grassfire during an ultramarathon in the Kimberley.

Her then-boyfriend Michael Hoskin gave up his job to care for Turia, who overcame the odds and miraculously survived.

Turia has gone on to achieve greatness since the horrific accident, all with Michael right by her side. She's often cited Michael's love as the key to her survival, admitting he makes her feel like "the luckiest girl in the world."

The pair got engaged in 2015, and have since welcomed two sons into their family; three-year-old Hakavai and one-year-old Rahiti.

Angela lost her husband Peter to a rare form of cancer. Instagram

Angela Bishop and Peter Baikie

Ten television presenter Angela Bishop and her late husband Peter Baikie were married for 12 years before he tragically lost his life to a rare form of cancer in 2017.

The two share a 13-year-old daughter, and in a statement issued by the family at the time of his death, Peter was said to have found his "tower of strength in his wife Angela and the love of his daughter Amelia."

"He embraced life with all it had to offer him — but without doubt his family and friends were the highlights in his world," the statement read.

"The love shown to Angela and family during his final days by Peter’s circle of friends is testament to the man he was."

Patti has been supporting Bert after he recently had his leg amputated. Getty

Patti and Bert Newton

Bert and Patti Newton have been married for 46 years, and during that time together, they've experienced many ups and downs.

Over the years, Bert has had a number of health scares including quadruple bypass surgery, a nasty bout of pneumonia in April 2017 and many hospitalisations.

Most recently, the 82-year-old underwent a leg amputation following an aggressive infection on his toe which wouldn't clear up.

As Bert faces this challenging new chapter, his wife Patti has been supporting him the whole way through, and has been sharing several updates on his progress.

Want your own fairytale romance? Sign up for eHarmony today!