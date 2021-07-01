"It's one of my favourite photos of John and I." Instagram

She captioned the post, "This just popped up on my phone memories."

She then gave her followers some extra context and titbits into the history of the moment.

"It's one of my favourite photos of John and I in Park City USA. We had the best time together," she said.

The comment section quickly filled up with humble testaments and messages of support for the TV host.

One fan commented, "They say those that have gone to another place find ways to speak to us, I'd say John is letting you know he is always near. Lovely photo. XX."

Another follower posted, "Hope you are doing ok 😍❤️ It's a beautiful memory x."

Australia fashion designer Alex Perry posted a series of heartfelt emojis, "🙏🏽❤️."

The Studio 10 host's husband passed away in February 2019 in Sydney's St Vincent's hospital at the age of 78.

His death came three years after he suffered a tragic fall that left him paralysed.

Kerri-Anne broke the news on her Instagram with a poignant Instagram post.

"It's with a heavy heart and awful sadness that I let you know that my beautiful husband John passed away last night," she revealed.

"As you all know, John has faced some tremendous challenges over the past few years and with each he has been extraordinarily brave and determined to overcome those hurdles and live a normal life. I want to thank everyone at St Vincent's Hospital for the beautiful care they have provided to John in his last days."

