“Life right now is not too dissimilar to training for the Special Forces (I imagine),” she penned.

“Sleep dep is a special kind of torture, and it broke me today. Sending vibes to other Mums out there feeling defeated.”

Adding a lighter touch to the post, Ash added: “P.s I’d shit it in on @sasaustralia.”

Ash went into further detail on her Instagram Stories, explaining how Claudette would not sleep, and spoke of her own “over tiredness”.

“Every time I go in to [Claudette’s room] to do some settling, I can’t because I have another kid,” she said. “Now I’ve had to just give up and bring her out here.”

“I just don’t have the strength this time around to do all of that self-settling that I did with Clementine,” she said.

Her post garnered a wave of support from friends and fans, with many of them also sharing their own similar experiences and some advice.

Home and Away’s Georgie Parker was among those showing their support, writing: “Love to you darling.”

Patti Newton, who recently lost her husband Bert Newton just last year, also shared words of encouragement for Ash. “Lots of love you can do it xxx” she said.

Since welcoming her second child on Christmas Day last year, Ash has continued to share her motherhood journey with fans.

A recent snap featured her dozing off while getting a pedicure – something we now know tells of just how exhausted she is.

Although, Ash did later share an update to reveal a night in watching Married At First Sight managed to cheer her up.