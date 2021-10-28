Georgie has been married for 22 years to hubby Steve. Instagram

She added: "There was also a deep kindness there, and he was someone who I felt I could talk to forever and ever and ever. He's funny and smart."

Georgie also explained that the two are "completely different" in most ways, and that while he's mostly an "introvert", he can be "much more animated" than she is.

"We balance each other out," she said, and also revealed that she and Steve

prefer to stay in at home with their 21-year-old daughter Holly and their pet cat.

"My family gives me the most joy – always."

Georgie shared this rare photo of her daughter Holly on her birthday. Instagram

In a 2019 interview with Good Health, Georgie opened up about motherhood, and how she waited until she found her perfect match before starting a family.

"I wanted to be a mother for a very long time," she confessed to the publication.

"I just had to wait to meet the right guy! I kept on meeting guys I just didn't want to be a parent with, then finally I met my husband when I was 33."

"It was just the way it worked out," she explained.

The actress shares her 21-year-old daughter with her husband. Getty

Georgie also shared the secret to her long-lasting marriage to Steve and revealed how they manage to avoid conflict.

"We've never been joined at the hip, it's just not the way we operate," the 56-year-old said.

"I think it's very healthy to do a lot of things separately, we have our own interests and I think that really helps," she added.

"We do things independently, but also as a family, and as a couple."

"I don't talk about my family at all." Getty

The actress is notoriously private about her family life, where she doesn't show her husband or her daughter to social media.

In an interview with Stellar Magazine in 2017, Georgie said it was "a conscious choice" on her part to keep her family out of the spotlight.

"I don't talk about my family at all," she said. "I think it's not their career - it's mine!"

"So I would never drag [Holly] into the spotlight. She can start her own life and be known for who is, not who her mother is."

To find your own fairytale love story, sign up for eHarmony today!