The incredible throwback picture. Instagram

The actress captioned the special image, "21 years old, first photo shoot, permed hair, no makeup and a strange scarf. Ahh the good ole days 🙌🏼🤓👀."

Her excited fans poured all their love for the post into the comments section and joined Georgie's musings on the past.

"Only 10 years ago eh @georgieparker 😁," said one fan.

"Gorgeous then....even better now💃🏻," posted another fan, "So beautiful. 💜💜 Love the scarf," commented another.

Sunday was a day of nostalgia for Georgie. Instagram

Georgie kicked off her walk through memory lane this week on Monday when she shared a throwback from the late 80s.

The picture features a heavily inspired 80s aesthetic with a bold gold bracelet, an oversized black hat and permed hair.

Georgie captioned the post, "Yes let's go with the HAT ! 🎩 😳😳😳😳. Circa 1989. Happy Sunday."

By the time it was the late 80s, Georgie had already captured Australia's heart as the character Lucy Gardiner on A Country Practice.

And although the character has long left our screens, the multiple Logie winner has kept Lucy alive via Instagram.

The A Country Practice throwback. Instagram

In early April this year, Georgie posted a picture of herself as Lucy onto her Instagram.

In the vintage snap, she is donning a straw hat, some groovy earrings, a pair of pastel pink overalls and holding an adorable tabby cat.

She simply captioned the post, "Old School ACP era".

Georgie has been gracing the Aussie small screen for decades, and although fans would love to see an A Country Practice revival, it seems the actress is content starring on Home and Away. The nostalgic star has been playing Roo Stewart on the iconic show for 11 years, and although she loves looking back at her past, she is clearly content on Summer Bay.

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.