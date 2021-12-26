Ash, who has starred on My Kitchen Rules, I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! and Dancing With The Stars, first revealed she was pregnant with her second child with her partner Peter Ferne on Instagram.

Posting a photo of herself with her baby bump on display, Ash posed with one hand on her hip and one holding a phone to her ear.

"On the burner, making serious arrangements for baby #2!" she captioned the post. "Hospital room must be north facing, daily coffee order placed and confirming evening turn-down service. Lol!"

"Pete and I, although shocked initially, are terribly grateful and positively excited for another little ankle biter," she said. "Clementine has no idea, but she'll be pleased to have a best friend other than her Mummy. Coming soon to 2021!"

Ash and Pete, who have been dating since 2017, are already proud parents to their one-year-old daughter Clementine, who is no doubt excited to take on the role as big sister.

Ash has already made more room in her life to prioritise her family, where the 35-year-old officially said farewell to her radio colleagues on Hit 101.3.

"Yesterday was bittersweet. I announced my departure from breaky radio in NSW... a decision I made with Clementine and Pete in mind," she said in May this year.

In a previous interview with Now To Love, Ash opened up about that having a baby with her partner, and said that it had put life into perspective.

"I have to say, I was a pretty selfish person before I had a kid," she explained in December last year.

"I kept thinking to myself: 'Oh god, now I'm going to have to spend money on nappies and I won't be able to buy those Scanlan shoes.' I mean, what an absolute moron! My life has been put into perspective and I couldn't be more grateful."

