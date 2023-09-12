12 best Appliances Online sales to shop in 2023

Fujitsu 7.1kW reverse cycle split system inverter air conditioner, $1881 (usually $3769) at Appliances Online

Fujitsu's air conditioner combines sleek design with year-round comfort. Its intelligent features, like auto mode for precise temperature control and a Human Sensor for energy efficiency, make it an ideal choice. Plus, its programmable timer and sleep mode let you enjoy a peaceful slumber.

SHOP NOW

Breville Barista Pro coffee machine, $899 (usually $1399) at Appliances Online

This machine brings barista-level coffee right to your home, so get ready to bid adieu to long café lines.

It has over 1,800 five-star reviews on Appliances Online, with one customer writing: "I bought the Barista Pro a month ago and am so happy I did. My daughter (a barista) helped me set up the machine (super easy) and I now enjoy amazing coffee every day. So easy from grinding fresh beans to frothing milk. Saving a ton of cash on takeaway coffees!"

SHOP NOW

Fisher & Paykel 8kg front loader washing machine, $699 (usually $999) at Appliances Online

With nine wash programs, including options like Delicate and Heavy, along with SmartTouch controls, this front loader washing machine is super easy to operate. The SmartDrive motor ensures reliability and longevity, while the Vortex Wash feature enables a quick 30-minute cycle without sacrificing performance or fabric care.

SHOP NOW

Bosch Serie 6 freestanding dishwasher, $1370 (usually $1699) at Appliances Online

This hard-working dishwasher has with Wi-Fi connectivity, so you can remotely control it using the Home Connect app. It boasts powerful cleaning options, flexible storage and multiple wash programs, including energy-saving and time-saving choices, all in one quietly-efficient package.

SHOP NOW

Sony 77 Inch A80K Bravia XR OLED 4k Google TV, $5924 (usually 6499) at Appliances Online

The Sony 77 Inch TV is equipped with Google TV for seamless smart features, and it's compatible with popular streaming services and voice control.

"I was on the fence about buying a 77 inch TV because I thought the picture quality might suffer at that size," wrote one five-star reviewer. "I shouldn't have been worried. This TV is very slick and has great picture quality, especially with 4K and Dolby Vision content."



SHOP NOW

Samsung 635L side by side stainless steel fridge, $1702 (usually $2199) at Appliances Online

Perfect for large families and busy households who love to entertain, this generous-size fridge ticks all the boxes. It combines SpaceMax technology for more storage, All-Around Cooling for consistent temperatures and Power Cool/Freeze for rapid food chilling. Its seamless design, flat door and recessed handles add modern elegance to your home, making it both functional and stylish.

SHOP NOW

Bosch Serie 6 rechargeable stick cordless vacuum cleaner, $307 (usually $499) at Appliances Online

With unlimited versatility and potential, the Bosch stick vacuum is all about flexible and effortless cleaning. A recipient of the 2020 IF Design Award, the Unlimited Serie 6 has been recognised for its simple operation, reliability and powerful performance.

SHOP NOW

Electrolux 6kg vented dryer, $507 (usually $699) at Appliances Online

Make laundry day more convenient with this Electrolux dryer, which can be floor-mounted or wall-mounted. Reliable and easy to use, it's the perfect fuss-free solution for busy households. Sensor Dry technology provides precise drying for clothes while minimising energy consumption, and you'll have a range of options at your fingertips through the user-friendly control panel.

SHOP NOW

Beko BFC60EMW1 60cm freestanding electric oven/stove, $784 (usually $1199) at Appliances Online

The Beko electric oven/stove brings professional cooking tech into the comfort of your kitchen, ensuring even and consistent heat distribution with its multidimensional cooking. The 82L oven capacity and eight versatile oven functions, including electric grill, cater to all your culinary needs. Cleaning is also a breeze thanks to catalytic panels that absorb grease.

SHOP NOW

Vitamix 063209 Ascent Series A2500i high performance blender, $908 (usually $1399) at Appliances Online

Vitamix's Ascent Series' blenders boast innovative SELF-DETECT technology with wireless connectivity, adapting power to the container for efficient blending. This pick has 10 variable speeds, a digital timer and three specialised programs for precise and automated blending results.

SHOP NOW

Tefal Easy Fry & Grill classic air fryer, $189 (usually $270) at Appliances Online

Prepare healthier meals with the flexibility of two appliances in one. The Tefal Easy Fry & Grill combines an air fryer and grill for healthy cooking using little to no oil, along with flawless and fast grilling.

SHOP NOW

Vintec 50 bottle wine storage cabinet, $1733 (usually $2699) at Appliances Online

This sophisticated wine storage cabinet is the perfect way to preserve a curated wine collection. It provides optimal wine maturation and can be used for long-term storage. The cabinet can store up to 50 Bordeaux bottles, has a single temperature zone and is equipped with features like anti-UV glass and reduced vibration.

SHOP NOW

Lead image: Getty