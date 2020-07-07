In the caption, he cryptically alluded to leaving the past – seemingly including his life with Angie – behind him.

“I run the race, eyes fixed ahead on the blessings to come,” he wrote.

“Not looking back on what is or what could have been. Ready to take ahold of whatever this life has next for me.”

Soon after, Angie, 30, took to her own Instagram page with a stunning selfie, showing off her freshly feathered eyebrows and revealed she felt like a whole new person fresh from her relationship breakdown.

“So good to start feeling like the old Ang again,” she wrote.

"Working, loving, healing and surrounding myself with people who accept me for me! Still always rocking a mean little stain on anything I wear as you can see...some things never change, and that i’m ok with. Forever the ultimate grublet.”

After weeks of speculation, both Angie and Carlin confirmed their split on July 1 via Instagram.

In a lengthy Instagram Story, the Gogglebox star said she wanted to put the rumours to bed by sharing the news.

"Matters of the heart are extremely difficult and I'm sad to say that Carlin and I have broken up,” she penned.

“I wish him nothing but the best in the future. I appreciate everyone's concern and the investment that many of you made in the show and our story, but this is real life and we both need privacy and time to heal."

Carlin also addressed the break up in a video message shared to his Instagram Story.

“It is true that Angie and I have gone our separate ways but it’s for the best individually,” he said.

“Simply just wanting the best for her and wanting the best for me and being the best version of yourself is very important.”