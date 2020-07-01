It's over! Angie and Carlin have split after their fairytale Bachelorette romance. Channel Ten

The former Bachelorette went on to say: "Matters of the heart are extremely difficult and I'm sad to say that Carlin and I have broken up. I wish him nothing but the best in the future. I appreciate everyone's concern and the investment that many of you made in the show and our story, but this is real life and we both need privacy and time to heal."

Angie added she wanted to "put the rumours to bed" and clarify to avoid questions.

"Please remember we are both human beings like everyone else, so be kind if you do choose to leave comments or messages. Words can be very hurtful - and compound already very difficult times. I won't be making any further comments or responding to questions at this stage."

Angie posted a lengthy caption on her Instagram Stories confirming the news. Instagram

Carlin also addressed the split in his Instagram Stories in a clip of himself filmed in his car adding that it "was always going to be a difficult one to talk about."

“It is true that Angie and I have gone our separate ways but it’s for the best individually. Simply just wanting the best for her and wanting the best for me and being the best version of yourself is very important and, as some people already knew from previous posts, my mental health had taken a bit of a left turn and I simply want to be the best version of myself or be able to give the best version of me to Angie,” he said.

The Bachelorette winner also urged his followers to be kind and recognise that not everything about their lives is on social media explaining "there's always other stuff going on."

“There’s a lot going on in the world right now. There are actually bigger things going on and it’s kind of a shame that we even have to make an announcement about our relationship because truth be told there’s no one else who has to do this in their life. But that’s the nature of being in a show like that and in the public eye.”

Rumours have been swirling for weeks that they were over. Channel Ten

Rumours that the couple had broken up first arose in June when fan account Bachie Funny noticed that Angie and Carlin were no longer following each other.

However, Angie slammed the claims calling it a "glitch in the system."

"Leave it. If you don’t know, you don’t know," she replied to a comment on the fan account's post.

She also replied to a fan who said that "if you don't 100 per cent know, don't post."

"Amen!!! And everyone got their happy ending when the show was on. Now it’s no one's business. It’s my real life. So best people stay out of it unless they know for real what someone is going through," she added.

Carlin also fuelled split rumours just days later when he shared a pensive shot of himself fresh after a swim staring into the distance.

"You don't always need the answers. Live in the moment. Be still. Breathe 🙏🏽," the cryptic caption read.

This story originally appeared on our sister site Who.