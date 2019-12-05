New Idea

“It was like he was a single, an eligible bachelor riding stag that night!”

Angie stepped out on stage at the AACTAs to present an award with The Cry actor Ewen Leslie, after her red carpet debut with Carlin.

The pair recently returned from an amorous holiday in Vietnam where they kept fans updated on their relationship via social media.

New Idea

But now the TV couple are back to reality, has the flame sizzled out?

After finishing up their trip, Angie playfully tricked fans into thinking she and Carlin had broken up, writing ‘All good things must come to an end’, before telling her followers she was talking about their holiday.