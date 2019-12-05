During the intimate AACTA after party, former Gogglebox star Angie was nowhere to be found while her divorcee beau Carlin was pictured with a mystery brunette.
In exclusive pictures, Carlin can be seen talking animatedly with the brunette beauty while his new girlfriend Angie was noticeably absent.
A source tells New Idea the Bachelorette winner was chatting and flirting to the unknown woman for close to an hour – and Angie may have even left already.
“They seemed to be enjoying themselves and I was surprised to see Angie wasn’t anywhere near them,” a source spills.
New Idea
“It was like he was a single, an eligible bachelor riding stag that night!”
Angie stepped out on stage at the AACTAs to present an award with The Cry actor Ewen Leslie, after her red carpet debut with Carlin.
The pair recently returned from an amorous holiday in Vietnam where they kept fans updated on their relationship via social media.
New Idea
But now the TV couple are back to reality, has the flame sizzled out?
After finishing up their trip, Angie playfully tricked fans into thinking she and Carlin had broken up, writing ‘All good things must come to an end’, before telling her followers she was talking about their holiday.