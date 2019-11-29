Carlin and Angie are enjoying a holiday in Vietnam together Instagram

Couples who train together, stay together? Instagram

During the Bachelorette finale, Angie left Timm, 27, heartbroken when she dumped him, despite claiming he was her "soulmate".

Despite his savage dumping, Timm went on to console Angie as she sobbed while trying to explain her feelings - the galant loser even insisted that she accept a commitment ring as a gift.

Timm was left heartbroken after Angie dumped in in the Bachelorette finale Instagram

Angie went on to choose Carlin as the winner Instagram

After he and Angie said goodbye, Timm broke down in tears and spoke to producers about how devastated he was.

"I was just waiting for the 'but'. I could just see it in her eyes, there was a 'but' coming. I knew straight away when I looked at her..." he said at the time.

"That's why you have your walls up, for that exact reason," he added.

"[I'm] never talking about my feelings ever again..."

Angie dumped Timm in the finale despite calling him her "soulmate" Instagram

Angie's final choice of Carlin came as a shock for many Bachelorette fans as during the show, Angie had doubted Carlin’s intentions after his own brother admitted he was only there to “boost his acting career”.

However, now it seems that the tables have turned on the Bachelorette.

In exclusive screenshots obtained by New Idea from a group chat among former contestants of the show, a number of the boys appear to question Angie’s motives, claiming she only went on the show to boost her own celebrity profile.

"I have mutual friends with her and asked my mates and they said she’s nothing like what you see," one wrote. "I’m sure he [Carlin] is [on there for love]. But she isn’t."

"She only wants fame ...," another added.