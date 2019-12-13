Angelina Jolie has thrown another spanner in the works for her ex Brad Pitt - reportedly blocking their daughter Shiloh, 13, from spending Christmas with her dad. Getty

Brad is particularly upset as he is closest to Shiloh out of his six kids Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 14 and twins Vivienne and Knox, 11.

“Brad and Shiloh speak every day over FaceTime and they’ve been counting down the days until Christmas, so this has hit both of them hard,” the insider stressed.

Brad is particularly upset as he is closest to Shiloh out of his six kids Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 14 and twins Vivienne and Knox, 11. Getty

According to the source, Angie told Shiloh that it’s “not appropriate to be apart from the other kids and they’ll either be in Europe as a family, or at their home in L.A.”

“She’s reassured Shi that she’ll get to spend some time with her dad, but Shiloh’s heartbroken it won’t be the extended period she was promised,” they add.

Angie reportedly told Shiloh that it’s “not appropriate to be apart from the other kids and they’ll either be in Europe as a family, or at their home in L.A.” Getty

The insiders also claim that Brad was hoping to introduce his daughter Shiloh to his latest squeeze Alia Shawkat, who he’s apparently smitten with.

“She’s been a breath of fresh air in educating him and broadening his horizons. He has someone who shares his passion for arts and culture.”