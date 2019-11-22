Brad and Angelina in much happier times Getty

Angelina filed for divorce after the infamous alleged altercation between Brad and Maddox during the family’s private plane trip.



Although Brad was cleared of any wrongdoing, the couple have continued to battle on all fronts and a judge intervened this year to give more time for Brad to spend with his children.



“If Angie thinks she can [manipulate] Brad into not having a relationship with his own kids, she’s got another thing coming!” they add.

The Jolie-Pitt family was once united Getty

The Enquirer report comes amid claims the Hollywood actor is actually set to get custody of the children Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13 and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11 for Thanksgiving.

“Brad was afraid Angie would keep the kids with her, but she let them go home, which is huge considering how nasty this divorce and custody battle got,” a source told American publication In Touch.

“Brad’s thrilled and sees this as a big breakthrough for him and the kids.”

Getty

Ever since the plane incident in 2016 where Brad allegedly got into an altercation with eldest son Maddox, 18, Angelina has allegedly not made it easy for the kids to have a positive relationship with their father.

“But Brad has done a lot of work on himself the last few years,” adds the source.

“He’s proven he’s a new man and that he will be a better father."

The only child that won’t be spending the holidays with Brad is Maddox, who reportedly still has a frosty relationship with him.

He’s currently attending college in South Korea so will likely stay there.

Neither Brad nor Angelina have responded to the Enquirer’s sensational allegations, however insiders insist that Brad maintains a good relationship with his children.