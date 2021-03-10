Allison Langdon (left) suffered a major gaffe on live television as she attempted to report on the aftermath of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell all interview with Oprah. Nine

“She has weathered a lot of storms lately,' Allison began, before adding: “Prince Andrew, this, and of course her husband's in jail so…”

Upon realising what she said, Ally immediately tried to correct herself, but instead of saying the word hospital, she continued to say “prison”, before finally adding “hospital”.

While trying not to laugh and burying her face in her hands, the breakfast television host added: “Hospital, let’s go with hospital.”

Adding some humour, Karl (right) quipped: "From hospital to the clink… he’s having a tough day, Phil." Nine

Co-host Karl Stefanovic then quipped: “Breaking news this morning,” before Ally reiterated: “Let’s go with hospital… and I’m going to leave it at that.

“Anyway, our thoughts are with the Queen this morning… and Prince Philip,” she continued.

Ally added: “He is... so am I!”

Prince Philip, 99, is reportedly still recovering in hospital following a recent heart procedure for an underlying condition.

Ally's little on-air faux pas comes after British broadcaster Piers Morgan sensationally slammed the Sussexes for their interview before he reportedly quit his Good Morning Britain hosting role.

"They trash everybody. They basically make out that the Royal Family are a bunch of white supremacists, by dropping this [racism] bombshell,” Piers told viewers on Monday.