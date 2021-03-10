The explosive tell all has sent shockwaves through the family. Getty

Many have pondered if and when the Palace would break its silence in the wake of the interview, which included some shocking claims about Meghan and Harry's woeful lack of support from direct royal family members, and concern over their unborn baby's skin colour.

Meghan also told Oprah it was Kate who made her cry, rather than the other way around as was reported by tabloid press in the lead up to her 2018 wedding.

Additionally, Harry detailed his account of asking to step back from the royal family, with conversations with his father Prince Charles being cut off after three calls, according to the frustrated Prince.

Meghan during her interview with Oprah. CBS

The statement is not unexpected, but it's also somewhat interesting to unpack.

The palace look to have claimed some responsibility here, writing that their account is "concerning", though they do appear to be lifting some of the blame when they state that a few of their "recollections may vary" as per the allegations.

Harry told Oprah hadn't been able to gain access to the Queen. Getty

That said there's no denying this interview and was monumental in shifting the focus from salacious gossip and unverified lies written about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, instead putting more weight on Buckingham Palace and its lack of support for the couple, who were clearly struggling.

Harry and Meghan were united during their interview. CBS

Perhaps this will be a lesson for all to learn - behind every story, and every headline is a person who is not always accountable. Perhaps a little more kindness and understanding would make a better focus for all, including the Palace.

This story was originally published on our sister site, Now To Love.