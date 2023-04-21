Instagram

Alex revealed she was expecting her third child in October 2022, sharing a montage of family moments with her partner Carson Jory and her two children, Elijah and Maxwell.

In May this year, Alex explained that she and Carson had made the "difficult" decision to elope after being forced to cancel her wedding plans in Crotia.

"With so many other things going on and having projects underway that need a lot of our attention, the timing just wasn't right for us to tie the knot this year," Alex said.

Alex is officially a mum-of-three. Instagram

"Since making this decision, we have been flirting with the idea of an elopement/very intimate wedding."

The couple announced their engagement in October last year, one month after welcoming their first child together, Maxwell.

Meanwhile, Alex shares her first-born Elijah with her ex-husband Joel Porter. WATCH: Alex Nation recalls harrowing contraception story

The mum-of-three first hit screens on the 2016 season of The Bachelor, where she won the final rose from Richie Srahan. The relationship, however, ended a year later.

Following her bachie stint, Alex came out as pansexual and debuted her relationship with Maegan Luxa, to whom she was briefly engaged before their love story ended.

Eventually, she found her happily ever after in Carson.

Alex has found her true love. Instagram

The couple made their public debut back in December 2020, weeks before revealing they were expecting.

With Carson stepping into the role of stepdad to her eldest son, Alex revealed the key to having it go smoothly is “working together” and sometimes having to make compromises.

To find your own fairytale love story, sign up for eharmony today!