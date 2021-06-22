Alex Nation has debuted her fresh red locks to the world. Instagram

The comments section was soon inundated with messages of support from fans digging the new look.

"Beautiful inside and out! ❤️," one penned.

"So stunning ❤️🔥" another wrote.

"Your hair looks AMAZZZZING 😍," an awe-struck follower added.

"🔥🔥🔥🔥 welcome to the red side," a fourth read.

Alex won Richie's heart during season four of The Bachelor, but the couple did not last. Channel Ten

Alex Nation is currently expecting her second child with her boyfriend Carson Jory.

The 29-year-old announced the exciting news on Instagram back in January via a black and white picture of her baby bump, writing, "I wonder if you’ll have your Father’s eyes? Will you be stubborn like your Mother? See you soon little darling ✨".

The soon-to-be mother-of-two first hit our screens on season four of The Bachelor, winning Richie Strahan's heart. The couple dated for a year before eventually calling it quits.

However, they soon met again on the second season of Bachelor In Paradise. After the show had aired, Alex revealed that she was tricked into the stint by producers.

"They actually told me that Richie declined three times. But, apparently, 48 hours before flying out to Fiji he [changed his mind]," she told 90.9 Sea FM’s Heather, Dan and Ben in April last year.

"It is disappointing and I can only trust that it was a 48-hour turnaround. But I suppose at the end of the day they’re trying to make a TV show."

WATCH: Brooke Blurton dishes on her on-screen affair with Alex Nation (Story continues after video)

While in paradise, Alex struck up a short fling with Australia's next Bachelorette Brooke Blurton. While sparks flew on screen, Brooke has since revealed that there was a lack of authenticity that we weren't privy to.

"That part with Alex, I just think she never really was genuine with her feelings and I could really read through that. I just don’t really value people in my life like that," Brooke told Who back in 2019. "There's no bad blood, but I am all about people who bring value into your life and I just feel like I had to let that part of my life with Alex go."

Hopefully Brooke is lucky in love this time around. And it certainly seems that Alex has found her happily ever after now.

