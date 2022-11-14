The Good Guys

From kitchen appliances to washing machines and dehumidifiers, The Good Guys is your one-stop shop for white goods - and more. The Good Guys stocks leading brands such as Philips, Russell Hobbs, Tefal, Ninja, and Nutribullet (just to name a few) - you’ll have choices aplenty.

Philips XXL digital air fryer, $599

One of the hottest air fryers on the market right now is the XXL digital air fryer by Philips. It does the thinking *and* cooking for you - thanks to its Smart Sensing technology - it automatically adjusts time and temperature to ensure every bite is crisp.

Appliances Online

Appliances Online have everything from wine fridges to TVs to - you guessed it - air fryers. We’re hoping for some generous savings this Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Tefal Easy Fry classic air fryer, $164

With four cooking possibilities (fry, roast, grill and bake), the Tefal Easy Fry is an affordable option for those who are just dipping their toes into the world of air frying. Plus, cleaning up is a breeze as the basket system is dishwasher safe.

Myer

From women's fashion and beauty to home decor and bedding, Myer has every home-improvement product you’re searching for, so it’s only fitting we find ourselves browsing Myer’s range of air fryers.

Philips Essential Compact air fryer, $199

Not only will this air fryer look incredibly sleek perched atop your kitchen counter, but it also features Rapid Air technology to air fry with 90 per cent less fat. A compact option for those who have limited countertop real estate.

Kogan

One of the biggest online retailers, Kogan, also has its own range of home goods. From Kogan brand cordless vacuums that could give Dyson a run for its money to air fryers that make entertaining season breeze…we’re prepping our shopping carts in anticipation for Black Friday.

Kogan 12L 1800W digital air fryer in black, $199.99

This Kogan air fryer has a large 12L capacity, perfect for Sunday lunches with the entire family. This air fryer does *more* than just air fry, it is also a rotisserie, oven, dehydrator (and more). With 10 preset cooking settings, we can guarantee that your guests will be more than impressed at your next get-together.

CATCH.COM.AU

From toys and games to beauty and fashion, Catch.com.au is a great place to start the bulk of your Christmas shop. Plus, it never hurts to add a few extra things in there for yourself too. We’re hoping for some nice discounts in the department of air fryers, this Black Friday.

Instant Pot 4L instant air fryer in black, $149

A convenient cooking experience is just one air fryer away. The Instant Pot instant air fryer is simple and easy to use. Featuring EvenCrisp technology for crispier yet healthier results, you’ll be wondering why it’s taken you so long finally bite the bullet on this handy kitchen appliance.

Lead photo: Getty