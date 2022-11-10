ECOVACS

Black Friday has come early with ECOVACS. If you’ve always been eyeing up a robot vacuum, consider this your sign to add-to-cart. Currently, you can save $300 off on the ECOVACS T9+.

ECOVACS Black Friday deal: $300 off Deebot T9+

ECOVACS DEEBOT T9+

The DEEBOT T9+ is one of the most popular robot vacuum cleaners from ECOVACS. Penetrating deep into crevices, removing dust and bacteria with its 3000 Pa of suction power and a 19000 rpm motor, your home will be sparkling clean in no time.

SHOP NOW

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals we’re hoping for…

The Good Guys

If you’re shopping for Christmas during Black Friday (very smart), or you’re just shopping for yourself (also, smart), The Good Guys will have all the electronics you’ve been wish listing all year. From smartwatches to a brand new phone, the time is now to upgrade your tech.

ON OUR WISHLIST:

Fitbit Inspire 2 in lunar white/black, $145

If you’re looking to adopt some healthy habits ahead of the new year, the Inspire 2 by Fitbit is an easy-to-use wearable fitness tracker that is well worth considering. With up to 10 days of battery, and paired with step-by-step fitness and nutrition programs, personalised insights and sleep tools, you’ll better understand the way your body works come 2023.

SHOP NOW

THE ICONIC

Well-known for its extensive range of womenswear and menswear, but the lesser known category of tech and audio that THE ICONIC stocks are worth browsing. From headphones to turntables…to an at-home karaoke machine, the opportunities are endless.

ON OUR WISHLIST:

Singing Machine Home Stage, $449.95

It’s time to show off that beautiful voice of yours with an at-home karaoke machine. This one by Singing Machine features Vocal Hero technology so you can experience professionally crafted vocal effects to take your performance to the next level.

SHOP NOW

MYER

From fashion and beauty to must-have electronics, Myer has you sorted with its comprehensive range. If you're looking to save on leading electronic brands like Beats By Dr Dre, Fitbit, Bose, and more we'd recommend keeping your eyes peeled come Black Friday.

ON OUR WISHLIST:

Beats by Dr Dre Fit Pro True wireless earbuds in stone purple, $299

Equipped with comfortable wingtips that flex to fit your ear, you’ll never have to worry about these earbuds falling out - especially when you’re exercising. Tested by athletes of all kinds, you can be rest assured these will stay comfortably in place, no matter what you’re doing.

SHOP NOW

CATCH.COM.AU

Online retailer Catch.com.au has everything you need, from artificial Christmas trees to the latest headphones. Known for their competitive prices, you’ll be sure to grab a bargain Black Friday sale, or not.

ON OUR WISHLIST:

Apple Airpods Max in green, $799

It’s safe to say these headphones from Apple have been flooding our feeds all year this year. Everyone and their mother can’t seem to stop talking about them, and we’re convinced we need a pair - stat. But, with the price tag being on the higher end, we’re hoping they go on sale (even if it’s a small one) this Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

SHOP NOW

MERMADE HAIR

If your hair needs some TLC this season, Mermade Hair has you covered. From hair wavers and curling wands to blow-dry brushes, Mermade Hair makes having beautifully sleek hair in the morning an easy task.

ON OUR WISHLIST:

Blow dry brush in signature pink, $109

The Mermade Hair ionic blow dry brush combines the power of a hair dryer and a round brush to give you a salon-quality blowout in half the time. The unique oval brush, tangle-free bristles and ionic technology for extra shine and follicle protection makes this a must-have in every beauty-lovers cupboard.

SHOP NOW

KOGAN

From LED TVs and smartwatches to portable projectors and wine coolers...Kogan offers high-quality electronics at an affordable price. With savings aplenty, we're hoping we'll get even more bang for our buck this Black Friday on some snazzy electronics.

ON OUR WISHLIST:

Kogan 4000 lumens FHD wifi mini projector, $239

Movie night just got an upgrade with this mini projector by Kogan. It’s portable and sleek meaning it won’t be an eyesore in your living room. Plus, it supports wireless screen mirroring (goodbye tangled cords), an impressive 1920 x 1080 resolution projection, and a bright 4000 lumens lamp. We’re popping our popcorn in anticipation of a Black Friday/Cyber Monday discount.

SHOP NOW

Samsung

From kitchen and home appliances to mobile devices, Samsung leads the way in innovation in technology. We’re hoping for some generous deals as Black Friday and Cyber Monday rolls around.

ON OUR WISHLIST:

BESPOKE modular french door fridge, $6099 at Samsung

If you’re particular about the colour scheme of your kitchen (so you should be), Samsung's new BESPOKE refrigerators should be at the top of your wish list. They feature flexible combinations and customisable colours and finishes to suit whatever kitchen design aesthetic you're going for.

SHOP NOW