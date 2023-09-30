She made history as Australia’s first female field umpire, and now Eleni Tee is ready to take on a whole new ball game – motherhood!

The Adelaide local and her husband, boundary umpire Dillon Tee, announced the happy news last week that they’re expecting their first child in February.

“It’s really exciting and I’m looking forward to a new challenge and the next phase of life,’’ Eleni, who made her senior umpiring debut in the 2017 AFL season, told the Herald Sun.

