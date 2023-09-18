Cheese and Bacon Cob Dip New Idea

Cheese and Bacon Cob Dip

Serves: 6-8 - Prep & Cook: 25 minutes

Ingredients

1 large white cob loaf (500g)

250g diced bacon

250g tub sour cream

250g block cream cheese, chopped

1½ cups grated Tasty cheese

Finely chopped fresh parsley, to garnish

Method

1 Using a serrated knife, cut the top quarter off cob loaf. Pull away the soft bread from inside the loaf, leaving a 2cm-thick shell. Tear bread and lid into large pieces. Place loaf, lid and bread pieces on an oven tray lined with baking paper.

2 Cook in a moderate oven (180C) for about 10 minutes, or until golden and crisp. Remove.

3 Meanwhile, to make filling, heat an oiled, medium, deep frying pan over a medium to high heat. Add bacon. Cook, stirring occasionally for about 5 minutes, or until crisp. Remove and reserve ¼ cup of the bacon.

4 Add sour cream and both cheeses to pan with remaining bacon. Stir over a medium heat until melted. (Do not boil.) Season with pepper.

5 Pour into loaf. Sprinklewith reserved bacon. Garnish with parsley. Serve with bread pieces.

TIP Cob loaf is available from most major supermarkets. Filling is best made just before serving. It makes about 3 cups.

Buffalo Chicken Wings

Buffalo Chicken Wings

Serves: 4 - Prep & Cook: 1 hour

Ingredients

2 tblsps vegetable oil

2 tblsps garlic powder

1 tsp salt

1 tsp ground white pepper

1.5kg chicken wings

2 tblsps self-raising flour

¾ cup hickory and brown sugar barbecue sauce

Method

1 Combine oil, garlic powder, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Add chicken. Rub all over with spice mixture.

2 Working with one chicken wing at a time, dust in flour to coat evenly. Arrange in a single layer in a large roasting pan lined with baking paper.

3 Cook in a hot oven (200C) for about 40 minutes, or until golden brown and cooked. Remove.

4 Spoon sauce over chicken. Toss to coat evenly. Return to oven. Cook for a further 15 minutes, or until golden and sticky. Serve.

TIP Wings can be replaced with chicken drumettes. Cooking time will vary. Wings can be prepared to end of Step 3 up to several hours head. Cover and refrigerate. Reheat in a hot oven (200C) for 7 to 8 minutes before tossing in sauce and proceeding with Step 4.

Tex Mex Sliders

Tex Mex Sliders

Serves: 10 - Prep & Cook: 25 minutes

Ingredients

400g packet (20) Beef Meatballs with Carrot, Celery, Tomato & Caramelised Red Onion (see Tip)

1 tblsp chipotle seasoning

5 Gouda cheese slices, halved diagonal

300g packet fine grade pre-cut coleslaw

¹/³ cup spicy jalapeno sauce

10 brioche slider buns, warmed, cut in half

Method

1 Heat a non-stick oven tray with 1cm to 2cm deep edges in a hot oven (200C) for 5 minutes. Remove.

2 Meanwhile, flatten two meatballs together into a patty (7cm in diameter). Sprinkle seasoning over both sides. Repeat with remaining meatballs to make 10 patties. Transfer to hot oven tray. Spray both sides with cooking oil.

3 Cook in hot oven for 12 minutes. Remove. Top each patty with cheese. Return to oven. Cook for a further 2 minutes, or until cheese is melted.

4 Combine coleslaw and sauce in a large bowl. Mix well.

5 Divide patties and coleslaw among bun bases. Replace tops. Serve.

TIP We used meatballs from Woolworths, but any flavoured meatballs can be used in this recipe. To heat buns, wrap in a sheet of lightly oiled foil. Cook in hot oven (200C) for about 5 minutes, or until hot.

