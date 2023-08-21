Getty

Since 1991, the McClelland Trophy was awarded to only the men’s team who finished first on the ladder. Now, for the first time, it will be awarded to the best-performing club across male and females.

The McClelland Trophy will see the winner – taking the results from the men’s and women’s – grab $1 million to be then shared between the club and its players.

"We have two of the best sporting competitions in the country, on the eve of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season I am pleased to be able to announce equal players' prizemoney for both our elite AFL and AFLW competitions," Mr Dillon said.

"A great announcement coupled with the McClelland Trophy and $1 million in prizemoney to be shared across the champion club’s AFL and AFLW players that was introduced this year.”

