Adam and Rachel kept Celia to themselves for a few weeks. Instagram

Adam and Rachel revealed they’d had their baby on Instagram on May 23, 2022. Adam shared an adorable selfie of the family of three, taken by a smiling Rachel. Adam was on holding duties, and their little girl slept peacefully.

Adam facing the shock of new parenting. Instagram

Adam shared another picture in the same announcement of one of his first moments with his bub, decked out in blue hospital scrubs as he held the tiny bundle. He looked absolutely shocked, but knowing how much of a jokester he is, we’re certain he was smiling on the inside.

"Our little one is pumped to be in the world!" Instagram

Baby Densten showed us all she was excited to be here with what looked like a celebratory dance, captured by Adam in a snap shared to Instagram.

“Our little one is pumped to be in the world,” he joked in the caption.

Venturing out. Instagram

Out and about! It didn’t take long for Adam to venture out with the baby, strapping her to his chest for a beach walk. She was so tiny though that it looked like the carrier was empty.

“Rach is a super mum already and I’m a bloody lucky dad.” Instagram

A name reveal! Although Adam had said it on his podcast, he was ready to make it official. Partnering with Woman’s Day, he shared their first family portrait with a grinning Rachel and a sleeping Celia.

“Introducing: Celia Kate Densten. 4 weeks early and eating like it’s going out of fashion,” he wrote.

“Rach is a super mum already and I’m a bloody lucky dad,” he added.

“Side story: The midwife thought her name was ‘J’Celia’ because when she asked if her name was Cecilia, we said ‘it’s just Celia’ 🤣.”

Happy sleeping! Instagram

Their most recent family snap shows Rachel and Celia snoozing on Adam.

“Nap times as follows: 8am, 12pm, 4pm, 6pm, 8pm, 9pm, 11pm, 3am, 5am,” he captioned it.

Happy sleeping girls!

