The post was met with a heap of congratulations, with many of the Gogglebox cast sharing their excitement at the news.

“The best news 🙌,” wrote Symon Lovett, Adam’s co-star and best friend.

“Congratulations!!!!!!!!! Such exciting news ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” wrote fellow cast member Sarah Marie Fahd.

“Best.news.ever. Big love to you both. Congratulations ❤️” added her husband, Matty Fahd.

“Congrats lovely humans ❤️❤️ so stoked for ya,” penned Angie Kent, who used to be on the show alongside Adam.

Adam and Rachel the day after their wedding. Instagram

The announcement comes after some eight months of marriage for the pair, who tied the knot in April.

Adam has shared a number of cute snaps for the day, including an official ‘announcement’, writing: “It’s official. @rachdensten is stuck with me forever. There’s no one else I’d rather grow old, wrinkly and immobile with.

“I love you @rachdensten, I always will and as I said in my vows, I’m very sorry for getting 2 cold sores on our wedding day.”

Symon also served as a member of the bridal party.

Adam and Symon attending a wedding together. Instagram

Adam and Symon, who work mostly as a duo, got their start on Gogglebox a few years ago now, and have since gone on to work in the podcasting space, and on a few other TV shows.

After leaving the show, they starred on I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! together, and have been making The Adam and Symon Show with the Listnr podcasting network.

They’ve also just announced two new shows with Kayo.

The Rundown and Kayo Clubhouse will see the pair covering cricket for the oncoming summer season.

Best friends! Instagram

Adam and Symon also recently re-joined the Gogglebox cast for season 14.

“"When we first left, it felt like we were breaking up with a girlfriend," Symon told Foxtel.

“We tried to move on but like all great romances that are meant to be, we found a way to come back together where we belong!"

We’re hoping to see them chilling on the couch with Baby Densten very soon!

WATCH BELOW: Adam Densten and Symon Lovett quit Gogglebox in emotional video

This story originally appeared on our sister site WHO

Want your own happily ever after? Sign up for eHarmony today!