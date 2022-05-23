The 32-year-old, who tied the knot with his lady love in 2021, announced the exciting news that the pair were expecting their first child in a post to Instagram back in December.

"We are either new ambassadors for a super fund or we're announcing that we're pregnant. The second photo may be a giveaway though…" he cheekily wrote alongside a sonogram and several photos of the pair.

"Densten Jr. arriving in 2022! 👶🏼" he added.

The announcement was met with an outpour of support and well-wishes from Adam's Gogglebox castmates.

"The best news 🙌," wrote Symon Lovett, Adam's old co-star and best friend.

"Congratulations!!!!!!!!! Such exciting news ❤️❤️❤️❤️," wrote Gogglebox co-star Sarah Marie Fahd.Best.news.ever. Big love to you both. Congratulations ❤️" added her husband, Matty Fahd.

"Congrats lovely humans ❤️❤️ so stoked for ya," penned Gogglebox alum Angie Kent.

The announcement came eight months after Adam and Rachel married in a lavish Victorian wedding.

“I'm surprised Rachel hangs around and puts up with my crap." Instagram

Adam has shared a number of cute snaps for the day, including an official 'announcement', writing: "It's official. @rachdensten is stuck with me forever. There's no one else I'd rather grow old, wrinkly and immobile with.

"I love you @rachdensten, I always will and as I said in my vows, I'm very sorry for getting 2 cold sores on our wedding day."

Among the wedding guests were Adam's Gogglebox couch mate Symon Lovett as well as close friends Georgia Love and Lee Elliott.

Adam previously gushed to WHO in 2018 about his then-girlfriend, confessing: "I was lost and single until I found Rachel. I'm such a hopeless romantic at heart."

WATCH: Gogglebox’s Adam and Symon Open up About Justin Lacko

However, Adam also admitted that Rachel wasn't keen to star on the show with him and Symon.

"I think that she sees the level of idiot we make of ourselves, and she is like, 'I don't want that for myself'," he said.

Congrats to the new parents!

