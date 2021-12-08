The pair are expecting their first child together. Instagram

Speaking to WHO in 2018, Adam and Symon reflected on what had changed in their lives since they first debuted on the Gogglebox couch in 2015.

In fact, it was during his time on the series that Adam would meet his future wife in 2016.

“He didn’t even have a girlfriend in the first season,” Symon revealed, with Adam adding, “I was lost and single until I found Rachel, I’m such a hopeless romantic at heart.”

He added in another interview with TV Week, “I'm surprised Rachel hangs around and puts up with my crap."

Fast forward to 2019, and Adam had announced to fans via social media that he had proposed to his longtime love, alongside a cheeky photo of his Rachel wearing a Cheezel chip on her finger.



The second snap showed Rachel then sporting a small doughnut on the same finger, and the third photo finally showed fans her stunning diamond ring which came from Melbourne jewellers, Keshett Jewellery.

Adam posted a cute caption alongside the sweet snaps, clearly excited at his girlfriend having said "yes".

"Swipe >>>>> Borrowing a few lines from the tale of Goldilocks," Adam wrote.

"1. This one was too big

2. This one was too small

3. This one was juuuust right"

WATCH: Adam Densten celebrates after proposing to girlfriend

In April 2019, Adam and Rachel tied the knot in front of their friends and family at the Portsea Hotel in Victoria.

Among the guests were Adam's Gogglebox couch mate Symon as well as close friends, Georgia Love and Lee Elliott

Adam has shared a number of cute snaps for the day, including an official 'announcement', writing: "It's official. @rachdensten is stuck with me forever.

"There's no one else I'd rather grow old, wrinkly and immobile with.

"I love you @rachdensten, I always will and as I said in my vows, I'm very sorry for getting 2 cold sores on our wedding day."

At the reception, nineties kids Adam and Rachel shared their first dance to S Club 7's 'You're My Number One' and guests hit the dancefloor for the rest of the night.

To make things even cuter, the couple penned heartfelt, handwritten notes for every single one of their guests.

However, the celebrations didn't end on Saturday - the following day Adam and Rachel invited guests to a recovery day of lawn bowls.

“The wedding day was awesome." Instagram

Speaking about the nuptials to New Idea, Adam joked, “​​Somehow I found someone who would put up with me spending so much time with Symon.

“She's perfect though and much more intelligent, beautiful, and kind than I am so it's nice to bring the average up between us.

“The wedding day was awesome, it fell in the middle of lockdowns so we had all the important people in our lives there and we got to sing, dance and party the weekend away over easter in perfect 30-degree weather."

He added, “And of course, I couldn’t have a wedding without Symon standing in my bridal party next to me.”

The couple's first child will arrive in 2022. Instagram

Eight months after tying the knot, Adam revealed the happy news that he and Rachel were expecting their first child together.