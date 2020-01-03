Home and Away star Ada Nicodemou has showcased off her incredible bikini body while hitting the beach with partner, Adam Rigby.
The 42-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday to post a photo of herself sporting a lace up white one piece swimsuit.
"Nice day at the beach," she captioned the photo.
Ada is currently on holiday in Noosa on the Sunshine Coast with her millionaire businessman partner and son, Johnas, with whom she shares with ex, Chrys Xipolitas.
The new photo comes days after the TV-star posted several snaps of her “favourite people” as they made their way to a local restaurant at Sunshine Beach.
“Off to dinner,” Ada captioned the first snap, which shows the brunette posing for a selfie with Adam and Johnas.
A follow-up snap shows Adam and Johnas poking their tongues out at each other.
A follow-up snap shows Adam and Johnas cheekily poking their tongues out at each other as they spend quality time together while sitting on the steps of a beachside location.
Another pic, featured the accompanying hashtag “photobyjohnas”, shows Adam playfully casting a watchful eye over Ada.
Ada’s dinner date snaps come after she recently opened up about being a working mum.
Ada’s dinner date snaps come after she recently made a frank confession about being a working mum, where she revealed she feels the "pleasure pinch".
"My partner and I have a date night every week where we go out somewhere, we go out to a restaurant," she told The Daily Telegraph.