Home and Away star Ada Nicodemou has previously spoken about the importance of spending quality time with her son, Johnas, while making time for her partner Adam Rigby. Instagram

“Off to dinner,” Ada captioned the first snap, which shows the brunette beauty posing for an adorable selfie with Adam and Johnas peeping over her shoulder.

A follow-up snap shows Adam and Johnas cheekily poking their tongues out at each other as they spend quality time together while sitting on the steps of a beachside location.

Another pic, which features the accompanying hashtag “photobyjohnas”, shows Adam playfully casting a pensive gaze while Ada leans in for a kiss on the cheek.

Enthusiastic fans were quick to take to Instagram to comment on the snaps and wish Ada a Happy New Year, with one person writing: “Beautiful photo guys. Enjoy your Dinner.”

Another person stated: “Nothing is more important than family and you have a beautiful one.”

A third person added: “Happy New Year to you and your family. Thank you for being such an inspiring human.”

Ada’s dinner date snaps come after she recently made a frank confession about being a working mum, where she revealed she feels the "pleasure pinch".

Speaking candidly to The Daily Telegraph, Ada said she keeps the romance alive by dedicating at least one night a week for a special date.

"My partner and I have a date night every week where we go out somewhere, we go out to a restaurant," she said.