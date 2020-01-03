“Off to dinner,” Ada captioned the first snap, which shows the brunette beauty posing for an adorable selfie with Adam and Johnas peeping over her shoulder.
A follow-up snap shows Adam and Johnas cheekily poking their tongues out at each other as they spend quality time together while sitting on the steps of a beachside location.
Another pic, which features the accompanying hashtag “photobyjohnas”, shows Adam playfully casting a pensive gaze while Ada leans in for a kiss on the cheek.
Enthusiastic fans were quick to take to Instagram to comment on the snaps and wish Ada a Happy New Year, with one person writing: “Beautiful photo guys. Enjoy your Dinner.”
Another person stated: “Nothing is more important than family and you have a beautiful one.”
A third person added: “Happy New Year to you and your family. Thank you for being such an inspiring human.”
Ada’s dinner date snaps come after she recently made a frank confession about being a working mum, where she revealed she feels the "pleasure pinch".
Speaking candidly to The Daily Telegraph, Ada said she keeps the romance alive by dedicating at least one night a week for a special date.
"My partner and I have a date night every week where we go out somewhere, we go out to a restaurant," she said.