The TV star also revealed that she had to keep it together for the sake of her 7-year-old son, Johnas, who she shares with ex-husband Chrys Xipolitas.

“A lot of people come up and say sorry about Harrison, but I found that really difficult because I don't want to break down in front of them,” she said.



“I've had counselling, and I've just gone back again. It's going to be an ongoing thing, because I want to get in a better place where I don't freeze up when he's mentioned.”



“I had to be strong for Johnas. My mum's a strong woman, I've had to be a strong woman.”

“I have a really great family. We are really close, and we just shut up shop. This is our unit. We will get through it. Together.”



Ada recently opened up to New Idea about her relationship with millionaire Adam Rigby and how she copes with motherhood.



“I’m a single mum, working full-time and running a household, trying to do a million and one things,” Ada explains.

“Trying to find the time for self-care and the pleasures in life and not feel exhausted to do them all, it can be a real challenge,” she says.



“When you become a mum, any spare time you have, you want to be spending it with your child! I have to remember I need to look after myself as well. But you do feel guilty.”



Ada shares Johnas with her ex-husband Chrys and has been with her partner, businessman Rigby, since 2018.