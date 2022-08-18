The original photo was posted on Instagram. Instagram

DailyMail believes the photo was snapped when Abbie Chatfield worked at Doughnut Time before she rose to fame on The Bachelor.

Matt re-posted the pic, explaining that 2015 was the “last time I met [Abbie Chatfield] before [The Masked Singer].”

“She was not that happy serving me doughnuts!” he added.

Abbie is a judge on The Masked Singer this season. Instagram

Matt Preston appearing as The Gnome was a surprising move for the star who was an original MasterChef judge on Ten before moving to the Seven Network.

Whilst audiences on Ten watched his less-than-professional singing, fans of MKR saw him co-host the show for the first time on Channel Seven.

Singing I'm A Believer by The Monkees, Matt had a short run on The Masked Singer, only appearing in one episode.

Chrissie Swan was the only judge to correctly guess which celeb was behind the mask - making this the third night in a row she has picked the voice behind the costume.

Matt appeared in one episode of The Masked Singer as The Gnome. Instagram

This week Abbie Chatfield also made the surprising revelation on Channel 10’s The Cheap Seats that she had to stop using her height technique to guess who was behind the mask on The Masked Singer.

She explained that she had developed a technique to help with her guessing, using the height of Osher to work out how tall the celebrity would be.

“I was like, I know how tall Osher is, and I’m going to work back from there – and I was usually right,” Abbie said.

“I was told I was height-obsessed and to stop obsessing over heights because it was ruining the fantasy and that it could be someone else,” she revealed.

The Masked Singer airs 7.30pm Sunday - Tuesday on Network 10.

