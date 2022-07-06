It's World Chocolate Day on July 7, so what better way to celebrate than by whipping up these delicious (and simple) 4-ingredient Nutella air fryer brownies?

Thanks to the genius invention that is the air fryer, you'll have a batch of sweet treats that are not only a cinch to make but they're also bound to be a hit with the whole family!

Read on to find out how to make these drool-worthy and decadent Nutella air fryer brownies that require just four simple ingredients.