The mother-of-three also shared her typical day on a plate, which is chock full of fresh and wholesome foods that are laden with protein, vitamins and nutrients.

In the interview, Zara revealed she starts the day at 7am with a simple breakfast of Greek yoghurt and honey. This would carry her through to lunch time, where she’d enjoy a fuss-free “simple” meal.

“Lunch is quick and simple, like soup and a sandwich or eggs and toast,” Zara explained.

Healthy home-cooked meals are the royal’s preference at dinner time, with her husband Mike Tindall previously confirming that Zara is “an awesome cook.”

In an interview with The Guardian, the former footballer revealed that his royal wife “does all the cooking in the house”.

“She doesn't have a speciality, she's very good generally and can do a lot of fancy stuff,” said Mike, adding that their family favourites included lamb cutlets, lasagne and steak.

But it’s not all clean living! In the past, Zara has been pictured tucking into pizza and ice-cream, so clearly the busy mum is open to the odd treat!

Exercise-wise, both Zara and Mike have lifelong passions and careers centred around fitness. Unsurprisingly then, they have an extensive gym installed at their Gatcombe Park estate home.

During lockdown, the former English rugby captain gave his social media followers a tour inside their sporty space, which is decked out with state-of-the art exercise machines, tech training devices and a weights rack.

In the most recent interview, Zara revealed she likes to squeeze in a quick workout in their home gym before her kids wake up – with her preference being to jump on an exercise bike for a spin.

During her peak equestrian eventing days, Zara revealed she had to “work hard” on her fitness, which included riding “up to eight horses a day”. At that time, Zara’s regimen also included swimming and cycling “for fitness, strength and endurance”.

However, the royal has previously admitted that she’s since struggled to regain her pre-children fitness levels. Recently becoming a mother for the third time would have no doubt once again meant reassessing her fitness expectations – especially with an eight-year-old, a three-year-old and a baby in the picture!

