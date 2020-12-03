The Queen's got a sweet tooth! Getty

Having worked as the Queen's personal chef at Buckingham palace for 15 years, Darren McGrady got his fair share of insight into the longest reigning monarch's dining habits.

There's the revelations we probably could have guessed, such as, Her Majesty doesn't cook for herself and "the Queen never ordered fast food." But the author has gone one step further and divulged the specific foods the Queen consumes on a daily basis.

Upon rising from her slumber, on what we can only assume is a sheet with an extremely high thread-count, Her Majesty reportedly begins her day with some classic tea and biscuits. She is British, after all!

According to the Independent, royal biographer Katie Nicholl has previously divulged, "HRH typically starts with a simple cup of tea and biscuits, followed by a bowl of cereal." Seems simple enough.

Though, come lunch, the 94-year-old - like so many of us - chooses a dish with fewer carbs.

Darren McGrady (pictured) worked as the personal chef to both Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana, as well as other members of the royal family. Getty

McGrady admits that the lunch of choice for the monarch is a small portion of grilled fish or chicken accompanied by wilted spinach, courgettes or salad. She must be doing something right!

Her Majesty, however, always saves room for an afternoon treat. The royal author explained the Queen's, quintessentially British, affinity for scones with jam and cream - with the jam spread on first, of course!

And although the Queen does enjoy small portions of savoury food now and then, the 94-year-old is a sweet tooth through and through.

Speaking to Hello! magazine in 2016, McGrady confessed that his former boss was an absolute fiend for chocolate.

"She is absolutely a chocoholic," the royal author claimed, "anything we put on the menu that had chocolate on, she would choose." We feel you, Queen.

Of course, there are always times that a certain meal won't be to Her Majesty's fancy.

The Queen (pictured) only eats small portions of savoury food, favouring desserts instead. Getty

According to McGrady, the Queen is not a fan of strong flavours, like garlic and onion.

"The Queen doesn't like garlic... we could never use it at Buckingham palace," the author stated.

But even if the monarch is not partial to a particular meal, her etiquette training clearly stops her from verbally decrying the dish. Instead, the Queen opts for subtler tactics to convey the message that 'one ought not to make that dish again.'

Apparently, Her Majesty will communicate her dislike for a meal through the written word.

"She had a little book on her desk and she would just leave a note in there saying 'I don't want this again' or something like that," McGrady explained.

While this tactic may ensure the Queen never sees her least favourite meals again, we aren't so sure it would be as effective outside the walls of Buckingham Palace.