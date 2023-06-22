The supermarket giant has made the promise to phase out caged eggs by 2025. Getty

While the spokesperson revealed that half of the Woolworths stores have already gone completely cage-free with their egg range, as of yet, it is only the Woolworths homebrand egg range that has implemented the change nationally. Woolworths-branded eggs have been '100 per cent' cage-free since 2015.

While the recommitment to this promise has recently been confirmed, the national phasing out of the product brings a greater discussion to the forefront.

What are the differences between caged, cage-free, free-range, organic and pasture-raised eggs?

While 'cage-free' and 'free-range' labels are often interpreted in the same way, these egg classes do differ.

While the connotation of 'caged' is relatively transparent - the 'other' labels don't all mean the same thing.

According to Australian Eggs, "Cage eggs are produced from hens that are housed in cages inside large, climate-controlled sheds."

On the other hand, 'cage-free' eggs are "laid by hens that are housed in large, climate-controlled sheds without cages," the company states.

'Free-range' hens have access to the outdoors. Stocking density (referring to the number of hens per square metre) does vary, however. Insight on density can be found on the cartons.

'Organic' simply refers to production without chemicals.

Considered one of the more 'ethical' egg-harvesting conditions, 'pasture-raised' eggs are derived from "a type of free range production that emphasises lower stocking densities and rotational grazing so there is always ground cover and grazeable plant species for the hens," Australian Eggs writes.

Pasture-raised eggs are considered one of the more ethical options. Getty

Will the cost and supply be affected when phasing out caged eggs?

Woolworths does not suspect this change will affect their egg supplies. As for cost changes, nothing has been announced, however, it can be noted that the entry price for Woolworths' cage-free eggs is $4.60/dozen while caged eggs start at $4.50/dozen.