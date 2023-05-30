In the Mums Who Budget - Australia Facebook page, a New South Wales shopper shared an image of steaks (RRP $11.00) with a sticker that read “Team Member Purchase” on them, revealing that she was able to take them home for FREE!

Woolworths shoppers could soon find themselves as the lucky recipient of a ‘random act of kindness’ thanks to a new company initiative.

“Not sure if this has happened to anyone else, but when we were at Woolies today, a staff member chased us down and stuck this sticker over the barcode of some steak we had in our trolley,” the woman explained.

“He then told us it would be free at checkout and it was! I wonder if this is a new campaign they have going, but honestly so so appreciated!”

Fellow group members were quick to share in their disbelief at the random act of kindness, many commenting that they didn’t realise Woolworths staff had the power to give away free groceries.

“It’s not a scam or staff doing the dodgy! It’s a random act of kindness. The managers would communicate to all staff how/what/when they’d be doing it so all staff would be aware,” one group member commented.