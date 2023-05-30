Woolworths shoppers could soon find themselves as the lucky recipient of a ‘random act of kindness’ thanks to a new company initiative.
In the Mums Who Budget - Australia Facebook page, a New South Wales shopper shared an image of steaks (RRP $11.00) with a sticker that read “Team Member Purchase” on them, revealing that she was able to take them home for FREE!
“Not sure if this has happened to anyone else, but when we were at Woolies today, a staff member chased us down and stuck this sticker over the barcode of some steak we had in our trolley,” the woman explained.
“He then told us it would be free at checkout and it was! I wonder if this is a new campaign they have going, but honestly so so appreciated!”
Fellow group members were quick to share in their disbelief at the random act of kindness, many commenting that they didn’t realise Woolworths staff had the power to give away free groceries.
“It’s not a scam or staff doing the dodgy! It’s a random act of kindness. The managers would communicate to all staff how/what/when they’d be doing it so all staff would be aware,” one group member commented.
Woolworths is partaking in random acts of kindness.
Others added that they’ve known of Woolworths managers “giving away” items for free to help shoppers, but weren’t aware of any ongoing initiative or campaign.
Whilst the grocery giant has not publicly advertised the initiative, they did confirm that the random acts were at the discretion of staff in stores across the country.
Speaking with New Idea, a Woolworths spokesperson said that the initiative was a means of bringing some joy to their shoppers, many of whom are experiencing the ongoing impacts of the rising cost of living.
Have you seen these 'Team Member Purchase' stickers before?
“We try to bring a little good to our customers every day, and this is an example of an act of kindness.”
“They often pop up on a discretionary basis and will vary across stores all over the country.”
Speaking specifically about the original poster, who brought the random act of kindness to public attention, the spokesperson said they hoped the customer “enjoyed the gesture.”
“[We] would be happy to thank the store team on their behalf should we receive the specific store’s name.”